Left Menu

Tragedy in Pune: Rain-Related Incidents Claim Lives

Three separate rain-related incidents in Pune district have resulted in the tragic deaths of three people. Lightning struck Santosh Khandve, a wall collapse claimed the life of Tarabai Ahir, and a falling tree led to the death of motorcyclist Rahul Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:32 IST
Tragedy in Pune: Rain-Related Incidents Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of relentless rainfall, tragic accidents have claimed three lives in Pune district, officials reported on Monday.

Santosh Khandve was fatally struck by lightning while fishing in Raundalwadi, Khed tehsil, on Monday afternoon, according to local police.

Meanwhile, a wall collapse in Daund tehsil led to the death of 75-year-old Tarabai Ahir, and heavy rains caused a tree to fall on motorcyclist Rahul Joshi in Pune city on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025