Tragedy in Pune: Rain-Related Incidents Claim Lives
Three separate rain-related incidents in Pune district have resulted in the tragic deaths of three people. Lightning struck Santosh Khandve, a wall collapse claimed the life of Tarabai Ahir, and a falling tree led to the death of motorcyclist Rahul Joshi.
In the wake of relentless rainfall, tragic accidents have claimed three lives in Pune district, officials reported on Monday.
Santosh Khandve was fatally struck by lightning while fishing in Raundalwadi, Khed tehsil, on Monday afternoon, according to local police.
Meanwhile, a wall collapse in Daund tehsil led to the death of 75-year-old Tarabai Ahir, and heavy rains caused a tree to fall on motorcyclist Rahul Joshi in Pune city on Sunday.
