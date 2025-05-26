Swift Rescue: 35 Saved from Mumbai Hotel Blaze

Early Monday morning, at least 35 people, including a child, were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai, according to a Fire Brigade official.

The incident occurred at Hotel Jyoti in the Chakala area of Andheri (East). Despite the potential for disaster, officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

Flames erupted around 3.20 am, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade, with four engines dispatched to the scene. After two hours of intense efforts, the fire was extinguished, with its cause still under investigation.