Swift Rescue: 35 Saved from Mumbai Hotel Blaze

A hotel fire in Mumbai's Andheri (East) led to the successful rescue of 35 individuals including a child, early on Monday morning. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours with no reported injuries. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:55 IST
Early Monday morning, at least 35 people, including a child, were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai, according to a Fire Brigade official.

The incident occurred at Hotel Jyoti in the Chakala area of Andheri (East). Despite the potential for disaster, officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

Flames erupted around 3.20 am, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade, with four engines dispatched to the scene. After two hours of intense efforts, the fire was extinguished, with its cause still under investigation.

