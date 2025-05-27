Indore Cracks Down: Illegal Colony Plot Registrations Annulled

The Indore administration has announced a decisive move to control urban sprawl by annulling the registration of plots located in illegal colonies. The decision, revealed on Monday, seeks to mitigate haphazard development within the city. Offending builders are now mandated to reimburse buyers for their investments.

District Magistrate Ashish Singh, addressing the colony cell's officials, stressed the necessity of this action, citing the negative consequences of unchecked and unauthorized urbanization. Singh underscored that these illegal developments pose significant threats to the city's well-being, and therefore must be addressed swiftly through an established legal framework.

According to Singh, the susceptibility of Indore to unplanned urban growth necessitates rigorous enforcement of regulations. The administration's current stance aims to ensure regulated and sustainable city planning, thus prioritizing lawful and orderly development for Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)