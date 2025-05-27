FBI Investigates High-Profile Incidents As Trump Continues Domestic Policy Overhauls

The FBI has initiated new investigations into the recent White House cocaine find and the Supreme Court leak that had revealed a draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade. A senior official disclosed that Dan Bongino, an influential rightwing podcaster now serving as FBI deputy director, will be briefed weekly on these cases.

On Monday, President Trump granted a pardon to a former Virginia sheriff who faced jail for bribery. Trump's statement online declared the pardon as full and unconditional, promising the sheriff a positive future without imprisonment. Additionally, Trump hinted at reallocating Harvard's $3 billion grants to support U.S. trade schools as part of broader educational reforms.

The Memorial Day weekend saw box office revenues reach new heights, thanks to releases like "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible." Meanwhile, the showdown for the American Music Awards in Las Vegas promises excitement as leading artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, compete amidst a lively ceremony hosted by Jennifer Lopez.