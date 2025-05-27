Left Menu

FBI Investigates High-Profile Incidents As Trump Continues Domestic Policy Overhauls

The FBI is probing the White House cocaine discovery and the Supreme Court opinion leak. Meanwhile, Trump issued a pardon for a former sheriff and is considering reallocating funds from Harvard to trade schools. The U.S. Memorial Day weekend saw record-breaking box office sales, and the American Music Awards are set to feature top artists like Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

The FBI has initiated new investigations into the recent White House cocaine find and the Supreme Court leak that had revealed a draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade. A senior official disclosed that Dan Bongino, an influential rightwing podcaster now serving as FBI deputy director, will be briefed weekly on these cases.

On Monday, President Trump granted a pardon to a former Virginia sheriff who faced jail for bribery. Trump's statement online declared the pardon as full and unconditional, promising the sheriff a positive future without imprisonment. Additionally, Trump hinted at reallocating Harvard's $3 billion grants to support U.S. trade schools as part of broader educational reforms.

The Memorial Day weekend saw box office revenues reach new heights, thanks to releases like "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible." Meanwhile, the showdown for the American Music Awards in Las Vegas promises excitement as leading artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, compete amidst a lively ceremony hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

