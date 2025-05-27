Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bombay Jetty Project

The Supreme Court has refused to halt the construction of a passenger jetty and terminal project near Mumbai's Gateway of India, with the Bombay High Court set to address the case on June 16. The project, aimed at benefiting daily commuters, has faced opposition due to concerns over public hearings and clearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:08 IST
Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bombay Jetty Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to allow construction of a passenger jetty and terminal near Mumbai's Gateway of India. The case is set to be heard by the high court on June 16.

Chief Justice B R Gavai commented on the project, emphasizing its potential benefits to Mumbai's commuters. The bench questioned whether necessary clearances were obtained, with Maharashtra's Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati confirming they were.

Petitioners argue the project's benefits are limited to an elite group, but the government maintains it's public infrastructure. The high court plans to resolve the issue promptly, while construction proceeds but remains contingent on the case's outcome.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025