Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bombay Jetty Project
The Supreme Court has refused to halt the construction of a passenger jetty and terminal project near Mumbai's Gateway of India, with the Bombay High Court set to address the case on June 16. The project, aimed at benefiting daily commuters, has faced opposition due to concerns over public hearings and clearances.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to allow construction of a passenger jetty and terminal near Mumbai's Gateway of India. The case is set to be heard by the high court on June 16.
Chief Justice B R Gavai commented on the project, emphasizing its potential benefits to Mumbai's commuters. The bench questioned whether necessary clearances were obtained, with Maharashtra's Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati confirming they were.
Petitioners argue the project's benefits are limited to an elite group, but the government maintains it's public infrastructure. The high court plans to resolve the issue promptly, while construction proceeds but remains contingent on the case's outcome.
