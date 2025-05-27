Tamil Nadu Prepares for Monsoon Challenges

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took stock of the state's preparedness for the approaching Southwest Monsoon. In a meeting on Tuesday, he urged officials to work efficiently and accelerate important infrastructure projects.

Stalin emphasized the need for effective coordination among officials to maintain public safety and enhance the government's standing. The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated an array of initiatives to bolster the region's stormwater drainage capabilities.

These efforts follow notable improvements from last year's efforts, where new structures allowed for rapid floodwater drainage post-heavy rains. Senior state officials, including Ministers K N Nehru and P K Sekhar Babu, were present at the review meeting.

