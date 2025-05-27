Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Prepares for Monsoon Challenges

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the state's readiness for the Southwest Monsoon. He urged officials to expedite projects, including stormwater management, ensuring safety and positive government reputation. Key officials participated in the meeting to reinforce preparedness and infrastructure enhancement in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Prepares for Monsoon Challenges
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took stock of the state's preparedness for the approaching Southwest Monsoon. In a meeting on Tuesday, he urged officials to work efficiently and accelerate important infrastructure projects.

Stalin emphasized the need for effective coordination among officials to maintain public safety and enhance the government's standing. The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated an array of initiatives to bolster the region's stormwater drainage capabilities.

These efforts follow notable improvements from last year's efforts, where new structures allowed for rapid floodwater drainage post-heavy rains. Senior state officials, including Ministers K N Nehru and P K Sekhar Babu, were present at the review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025