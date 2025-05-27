Left Menu

Delhi Charges Forward: 401 New Electric Buses to Boost Connectivity

Delhi is set to expand its electric bus fleet with 401 new nine-metre buses before mid-June under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative. This move, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity and promoting cleaner mobility, marks a significant step toward strengthening the city’s public transport system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:11 IST
Delhi Charges Forward: 401 New Electric Buses to Boost Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is gearing up to introduce 401 nine-metre electric buses by mid-June, as part of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI). The effort aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote cleaner mobility across the capital.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering Delhi's public transport and reducing environmental impact. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the city's public fleet.

The new buses, equipped with modern safety features, are scheduled for launch between June 10 and 15. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced urban transport projects, supported by central funding, to further develop Delhi's public transport system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025