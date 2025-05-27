Delhi Charges Forward: 401 New Electric Buses to Boost Connectivity

Delhi is gearing up to introduce 401 nine-metre electric buses by mid-June, as part of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI). The effort aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote cleaner mobility across the capital.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering Delhi's public transport and reducing environmental impact. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the city's public fleet.

The new buses, equipped with modern safety features, are scheduled for launch between June 10 and 15. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced urban transport projects, supported by central funding, to further develop Delhi's public transport system.

(With inputs from agencies.)