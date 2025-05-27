Left Menu

Marathwada Deluged: Floods Claim Lives and Disrupt Daily Life

Heavy rains caused catastrophic flooding in Marathwada, Maharashtra, resulting in five deaths including two minors. The intense downpour led to rivers bursting banks and urban areas in Latur being submerged, causing interruptions in daily life. Emergency response and relief efforts were promptly initiated by local officials.

A series of tragic incidents have unfolded in Marathwada, Maharashtra, following severe rainfall on Tuesday. The devastating weather has claimed five lives, including two minors. Intense flooding has been reported, with officials confirming the incidents occurred due to the heavy downpour hitting the region.

The affected areas included Nanded and Beed districts, particularly impacted by cloudburst-like rains in Hadgaon tehsil. Tragically, three family members drowned while attempting to return home amidst the inundation in Varvat village. Separately, a 37-year-old man in Beed and a 40-year-old in another area succumbed to drowning and electrocution respectively.

In Latur city, intense rain transformed streets into rivers, severely affecting transportation and causing major disruption to daily life. The municipal and revenue departments have since been at the heart of emergency relief operations, deploying teams to assess damages and support rescue efforts. Political leaders, including local MLA Amit Deshmukh, have called for immediate action to aid affected families.

