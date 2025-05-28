Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Tigress Trapped Between Rocks in Kanha National Park

A tigress, aged between 8 to 10 years, died after getting trapped between rocks in Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The carcass was retrieved and examined thoroughly per guidelines. Samples have been collected for forensic analysis. Madhya Pradesh houses several tiger reserves, including Kanha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress, estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old, tragically lost her life after becoming trapped between two large rocks in Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

Field Director Ravindra Mani Tripathi confirmed the discovery of the tigress's body on Tuesday in the Mundi Dadar beat of the Kanha forest range. Investigations involving a dog squad ensured the integrity of the site before the tigress's remains were recovered with considerable effort.

An autopsy was performed, confirming all body parts intact, and standard protocol was followed by collecting samples for forensic examination. The incident underscores the vulnerability of wildlife in reserves like Kanha, one of several tiger sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

