Left Menu

Haryana's Hygiene Revolution: Real-Time Portal for Garbage Collection

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a real-time tracking portal and app for garbage collection vehicles aimed at improving municipal transparency and efficiency. Saini emphasized cleanliness, road improvements, safety measures, and enhanced sanitation in collaboration with local bodies. Recognition and awards will incentivize exceptional sanitation performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:45 IST
Haryana's Hygiene Revolution: Real-Time Portal for Garbage Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a significant step in the state's cleanliness mission by launching a real-time tracking portal and mobile app for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles. This initiative involves 37 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and seeks to enhance transparency within the ULB Department.

Saini's directives focused on multiple aspects of urban management, including the acceleration of road repairs, ensuring regular attendance of sanitation workers, and recognising high-performing municipalities. In a meeting with municipal officials, he emphasized the need for efficient waste management and set a deadline of June 15 for completing road and drain maintenance.

The chief minister also underscored the importance of safety, recommending CCTV installations at municipal entry and exit points to deter criminal activities. In a bid to ensure the well-being of sanitation workers, he mandated safety checks during sewer cleaning. Saini's vision includes adopting best practices from other cities to elevate Haryana's urban infrastructure and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025