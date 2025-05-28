Haryana's Hygiene Revolution: Real-Time Portal for Garbage Collection

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a significant step in the state's cleanliness mission by launching a real-time tracking portal and mobile app for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles. This initiative involves 37 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and seeks to enhance transparency within the ULB Department.

Saini's directives focused on multiple aspects of urban management, including the acceleration of road repairs, ensuring regular attendance of sanitation workers, and recognising high-performing municipalities. In a meeting with municipal officials, he emphasized the need for efficient waste management and set a deadline of June 15 for completing road and drain maintenance.

The chief minister also underscored the importance of safety, recommending CCTV installations at municipal entry and exit points to deter criminal activities. In a bid to ensure the well-being of sanitation workers, he mandated safety checks during sewer cleaning. Saini's vision includes adopting best practices from other cities to elevate Haryana's urban infrastructure and services.

