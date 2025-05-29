Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran: A Jolt Beneath the Surface

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit southern Iran, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 27 kilometers, causing concerns over potential damage and aftershocks. Authorities are assessing the impact in the affected region.

In a startling event, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook southern Iran, prompting immediate attention from local authorities and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake took place at a depth of 27 kilometers, which adds complexity to the assessment of potential impact on the region.

Authorities are on high alert as they continue to evaluate the situation, while residents brace for possible aftershocks.

