Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Sixteen Perish in Maharashtra Rain Havoc

Sixteen individuals in Maharashtra succumbed to rain-induced incidents such as landslides and lightning over the past five days. The monsoon's early arrival brought heavy rains across the state. Pune district reported the highest casualties. An additional 18 people sustained injuries, and 41 animals perished in the extreme weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:07 IST
Monsoon Fury: Sixteen Perish in Maharashtra Rain Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has been battered by heavy rainfall since May 24, marking an early onset of the monsoon season. Tragically, sixteen lives have been claimed due to various rain-related incidents, including landslides and lightning strikes, according to a state government report.

The deluge has affected nearly all regions of the state, with Pune district reporting the highest number of fatalities at three. Other districts such as Thane, Latur, and Bhandara each reported two deaths. Single casualties were recorded in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban, and Gondia.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, 18 individuals sustained injuries, and extreme weather conditions led to the death of 41 animals across Maharashtra, compounding the severe impact of this year's early monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025