Monsoon Fury: Sixteen Perish in Maharashtra Rain Havoc

Maharashtra has been battered by heavy rainfall since May 24, marking an early onset of the monsoon season. Tragically, sixteen lives have been claimed due to various rain-related incidents, including landslides and lightning strikes, according to a state government report.

The deluge has affected nearly all regions of the state, with Pune district reporting the highest number of fatalities at three. Other districts such as Thane, Latur, and Bhandara each reported two deaths. Single casualties were recorded in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban, and Gondia.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, 18 individuals sustained injuries, and extreme weather conditions led to the death of 41 animals across Maharashtra, compounding the severe impact of this year's early monsoon.

