Glacial Catastrophe: Swiss Village Buried in Ice and Rock

A massive landslide triggered by the collapse of a glacier in Switzerland has deeply affected a village, leaving one man missing and significant destruction in its wake. The mudslide buried homes under debris and raised concerns about potential flooding from the blocked Lonza River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 64-year-old man is missing following a dramatic landslide in Switzerland, where a portion of glacier rock and ice cascaded down a mountainside, engulfing an Alpine village.

Swiss authorities had evacuated around 300 people and their livestock earlier, anticipating the glacier's collapse. The disaster has left extensive damage, with videos capturing mud engulfing buildings.

This incident underscores concerns about Switzerland's rapidly melting glaciers, with the country experiencing significant glacier volume reduction attributed to global warming.

