Glacial Catastrophe: Swiss Village Buried in Ice and Rock

A 64-year-old man is missing following a dramatic landslide in Switzerland, where a portion of glacier rock and ice cascaded down a mountainside, engulfing an Alpine village.

Swiss authorities had evacuated around 300 people and their livestock earlier, anticipating the glacier's collapse. The disaster has left extensive damage, with videos capturing mud engulfing buildings.

This incident underscores concerns about Switzerland's rapidly melting glaciers, with the country experiencing significant glacier volume reduction attributed to global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)