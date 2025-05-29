Left Menu

Karnataka's Move Against Flooding: Clearing the Path

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered the demolition of buildings that obstruct rainwater flow in Bengaluru, following recent floods. Invoking the Disaster Management Act, he emphasized the need for a permanent solution while ensuring fair treatment of affected landowners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:59 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has taken decisive action against buildings obstructing Bengaluru's rainwater flow, a primary cause of recent flooding in the city. Invoking the Disaster Management Act, he directed civic authorities to demolish such constructions.

Shivakumar, in charge of Bengaluru's development, personally inspected flood-prone areas, highlighting that the issue began at a crucial junction near Manyata Tech Park. Despite challenges, including stay orders from courts and uncooperative civic officials, he urged for a cooperative approach from landowners.

Stressing the importance of maintaining Bengaluru's reputation, Shivakumar assured fair compensation for affected properties due to technical errors. The chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, M Maheshwar Rao, has been empowered to eliminate encroachments and ensure smooth water flow.

