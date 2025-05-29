Left Menu

Mumbai's Tree Fall Tragedy: Early Monsoons Wreak Havoc

Mumbai witnessed two tragic tree fall incidents resulting in one death and three injuries, amidst the early onset of the monsoon. In a span of 24 hours, 30 tree fall incidents occurred across the city. The early monsoon, which arrived over two weeks ahead of schedule, exacerbates the city's challenges.

Mumbai is grappling with the repercussions of an early monsoon that has led to multiple tree fall incidents, causing casualties and injuries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a spike in such incidents, with significant rainfall recorded across the city.

On Wednesday, tragedies unfolded as a Gulmohar tree fell near RA Kidwai Marg police station in Sewri, injuring two motorbike riders. Ramjan Nishad, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while another injured individual's condition is stable. Additionally, a separate incident in Chembur injured two more individuals when a tree branch fell; their condition is reportedly stable.

The city faced 16.28 mm of rainfall in the island area, while the eastern suburbs recorded 24.01 mm, and the western suburbs had 26.37 mm. This unprecedented early monsoon arrival, the earliest in 75 years, brings both relief and hardship, underscoring the city's need for readiness against natural adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

