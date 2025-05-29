Glacial Catastrophe: Swiss Village Buried Under Alpine Collapse

The tranquility of Swiss village Blatten was shattered when a landslide from the Birch Glacier buried it under heaps of ice, mud, and rock. Residents, who were previously evacuated, now grapple with the aftermath of climate change's potentially catastrophic imprint on the Alps.

Rescue teams continue their search for a missing man using advanced equipment and search dogs, despite growing concerns about the amassed debris blocking the River Lonza, which risks causing significant flooding. Residents, displaced and distressed, find solace in neighboring areas while the Swiss army maintains vigilance over the evolving scene.

Experts, warning of fresh hazards, highlight the growing vulnerability of Alpine permafrost to rising temperatures. The unprecedented collapse serves as a somber reminder of climate change's unpredictable effects, emphasizing the need for robust response strategies to mountainous disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)