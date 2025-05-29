Monsoon Mayhem: Kerala Braces for Torrential Rains

In the wake of heavy monsoon rains battering Kerala, homes, power lines, and crops have suffered extensive damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eight districts, advising citizens to prepare for further disruptions.

Coastal regions face their challenges as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warns of potential high waves. Fishermen and residents are urged to exercise caution, with the launching of fishing vessels temporarily halted.

The state remains on high alert with rising water levels in rivers and inland flooding. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has decided to relocate residents from vulnerable areas, especially in hilly terrains such as Wayanad, to relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)