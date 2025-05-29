Left Menu

Revamp Agenda: MCD to Demolish, Rebuild Key Structures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to demolish and rebuild key structures, including a pump house and a malaria clinic, due to dilapidated conditions. This proposal, along with other civic issues like infrastructure upgrades and discussions on Delhi Metro land allotments, will be addressed at the upcoming MCD ordinary meeting.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up for its upcoming ordinary meeting, with key proposals to demolish and revamp critical infrastructure topping the agenda. A significant focus will be on the Rang Mahal site, where plans are underway to dismantle an old pump house structure deemed unfit for use.

In addition to this, the meeting will address the construction of a new malaria clinic at Masoodpur Dairy in Vasant Kunj, under the South Zone. With a budget of Rs 49.48 lakh, the redevelopment proposals aim to enhance civic facilities efficiently.

The agenda extends beyond infrastructure, covering essential topics like land allotments for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation projects and MCD's internal operations. The session will also incorporate an election to fill a vacancy on the MCD Standing Committee, following a recent resignation.

