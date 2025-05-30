The Stratosphere Race: SpaceX Challenges and Celestial Discoveries

Last Tuesday, SpaceX's Starship faced setbacks as it veered off course during its launch in Texas, missing key testing objectives. This adds to the engineering challenges for Elon Musk's Mars-focused space venture, which aims to perfect reusable spacecraft technologies.

In another breakthrough, astronomers observed a star in the Milky Way, approximately 15,000 light-years from Earth, emitting unique radio waves and X-rays every 44 minutes. This discovery contributes to our understanding of celestial phenomena.

Japan's rocket startup ISC announced plans for a U.S.-based launch by year-end, marking the first joint commercial rocket endeavor between the two countries. Meanwhile, China launched Tianwen-2 for a mission to collect asteroid samples, enhancing their space exploration footprint.

