Delhi Enforces Anti-Smog Guns for Cleaner Air in High-Rise Buildings
Delhi government mandates anti-smog guns in high-rise commercial and institutional buildings to combat pollution. Building owners have six months to comply. The directive targets buildings with five storeys and above, with specific guidelines on the number of guns needed. The initiative aims to curb particulate matter levels amid worsening air quality.
The Delhi government has mandated the installation of anti-smog guns in all high-rise commercial, institutional, and hospitality buildings to address the city's escalating pollution crisis, according to an official statement. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the required quantity will depend on each building's size.
For properties under 10,000 square meters, three anti-smog guns are a minimum requirement, with an additional one gun for every 5,000 square meters beyond 25,000. Sirsa underscored the government's dedication to noticeable pollution reduction this winter, aiming to involve citizens in the campaign.
This initiative comes in response to Delhi's air quality consistently ranking in the severe category. The government has widened its scope to ensure all qualifying buildings contribute to dust pollution reduction. Detailed compliance observance will be essential, with urban local bodies closely monitoring implementation over the next six months.
