Devastating Floods in Mokwa: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Risks

Unprecedented floods have struck Mokwa, a crucial trade junction in Nigeria's Niger State, claiming at least 88 lives. The disaster follows torrential rains and a dam collapse, exacerbating the situation.

Husseini Isah, leading operations in Minna, reported ongoing rescue efforts as the death toll sadly continues to increase. Initial reports had indicated around 20 fatalities.

Floods pose a recurrent threat to Nigeria, especially affecting communities near major rivers, significantly amplifying the country's humanitarian challenges.