Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Mokwa: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Risks

A tragic flooding incident in Mokwa, Nigeria, has resulted in at least 88 confirmed deaths, with many more individuals still at risk. The floods, caused by torrential rains and a dam collapse, have overwhelmed the market town, leading to extensive rescue operations amid rising concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:42 IST
Devastating Floods in Mokwa: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Unprecedented floods have struck Mokwa, a crucial trade junction in Nigeria's Niger State, claiming at least 88 lives. The disaster follows torrential rains and a dam collapse, exacerbating the situation.

Husseini Isah, leading operations in Minna, reported ongoing rescue efforts as the death toll sadly continues to increase. Initial reports had indicated around 20 fatalities.

Floods pose a recurrent threat to Nigeria, especially affecting communities near major rivers, significantly amplifying the country's humanitarian challenges.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025