Devastating Floods in Nigeria's Niger State Claim 117 Lives

Severe flooding in Nigeria's north-central Niger state has claimed the lives of at least 117 individuals, an emergency official confirmed on Friday.

Ibrahim Hussaini, the head of the state's emergency management agency, updated the toll from an earlier report of 21 deaths while citing that approximately 50 homes were submerged in two communities.

The impact of the flooding has left many homeless and several others missing, highlighting the urgent need for disaster management measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)