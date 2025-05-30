Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Nigeria's Niger State Claim 117 Lives

Heavy floods in Nigeria's north-central Niger state have resulted in the deaths of at least 117 people with more missing. Ibrahim Hussaini from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency reports significant property damage as water levels rise, affecting communities severely.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Severe flooding in Nigeria's north-central Niger state has claimed the lives of at least 117 individuals, an emergency official confirmed on Friday.

Ibrahim Hussaini, the head of the state's emergency management agency, updated the toll from an earlier report of 21 deaths while citing that approximately 50 homes were submerged in two communities.

The impact of the flooding has left many homeless and several others missing, highlighting the urgent need for disaster management measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

