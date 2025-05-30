Devastating Landslides and Rains Wreak Havoc in Karnataka's Coastal District

Heavy rains and landslides across Karnataka's coastal Dakshina Kannada district claimed four lives, officials confirmed on Friday.

Around 4 am Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi, trapping the Poojary family under debris. Rescue operations ensued, but were hampered by unstable conditions.

In another incident, a collapsed wall in Mangaluru killed a six-year-old girl as authorities issued warnings for vulnerable zones amidst ongoing rains.