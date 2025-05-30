Devastating Landslides and Rains Wreak Havoc in Karnataka's Coastal District
Heavy rains and landslides in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district claimed four lives, including members of the Poojary family. Rescue efforts were hampered by unstable conditions, and authorities issued warnings for vulnerable zones. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to inspect affected areas and take necessary actions.
Heavy rains and landslides across Karnataka's coastal Dakshina Kannada district claimed four lives, officials confirmed on Friday.
Around 4 am Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi, trapping the Poojary family under debris. Rescue operations ensued, but were hampered by unstable conditions.
In another incident, a collapsed wall in Mangaluru killed a six-year-old girl as authorities issued warnings for vulnerable zones amidst ongoing rains.
