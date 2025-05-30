Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: Tackling Monsoon Woes with Road and Water System Overhaul

The Delhi government has embarked on a rigorous cleanup operation, removing around 14 lakh metric tons of silt from 77 major drains, officials confirmed on Friday. This effort is part of a wider strategy to alleviate monsoon-related challenges in the national capital, notorious for its seasonal waterlogging.

The Public Works Department (PWD), integral to this endeavor, has repaired 66 out of 228 kilometers of designated roadways by May 29, employing recarpeting and pothole fixes despite the cessation of such works during monsoons. "Addressing legacy issues is ongoing, but significant accomplishments have been achieved since our tenure began," stated PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, noting further road repairs post-monsoon.

The PWD and the Delhi Jal Board have also prioritized water infrastructure. Beyond road maintenance, the government has installed GPS in water tankers and commissioned new borewells to enhance transparency and access for Delhi's denizens, as around 22 lakh metric tonnes of silt demand clearing in major drains.

(With inputs from agencies.)