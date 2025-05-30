Catastrophic Floods Devastate Niger State

Heavy flooding has claimed the lives of at least 117 people in Nigeria's Niger state, with the death toll surging from 21 in just a day. Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, revealed the grim update, stating that approximately 3,000 homes were engulfed in two communities.

This event underscores Nigeria's vulnerability to floods during the rainy season, which starts in April. The current situation is likened to the 2022 floods, the worst in over a decade, killing more than 600 people and displacing around 1.4 million, devastating both lives and landscapes.

The floodwaters invaded the affected areas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with many residents still unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities strive to manage the crisis amid rising water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)