Catastrophic Floods Devastate Niger State

At least 117 people have died due to heavy flooding in Nigeria's Niger state. The disaster, which submerged 3,000 homes, represents a significant rise in casualties. This season's floods are reminiscent of the deadly flooding in 2022 that killed over 600 people and displaced 1.4 million nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy flooding has claimed the lives of at least 117 people in Nigeria's Niger state, with the death toll surging from 21 in just a day. Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, revealed the grim update, stating that approximately 3,000 homes were engulfed in two communities.

This event underscores Nigeria's vulnerability to floods during the rainy season, which starts in April. The current situation is likened to the 2022 floods, the worst in over a decade, killing more than 600 people and displacing around 1.4 million, devastating both lives and landscapes.

The floodwaters invaded the affected areas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with many residents still unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities strive to manage the crisis amid rising water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

