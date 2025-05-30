Catastrophic Floods Devastate Niger State
At least 117 people have died due to heavy flooding in Nigeria's Niger state. The disaster, which submerged 3,000 homes, represents a significant rise in casualties. This season's floods are reminiscent of the deadly flooding in 2022 that killed over 600 people and displaced 1.4 million nationwide.
Heavy flooding has claimed the lives of at least 117 people in Nigeria's Niger state, with the death toll surging from 21 in just a day. Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, revealed the grim update, stating that approximately 3,000 homes were engulfed in two communities.
This event underscores Nigeria's vulnerability to floods during the rainy season, which starts in April. The current situation is likened to the 2022 floods, the worst in over a decade, killing more than 600 people and displacing around 1.4 million, devastating both lives and landscapes.
The floodwaters invaded the affected areas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with many residents still unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities strive to manage the crisis amid rising water levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Child Trafficking Ring Busted: Young Boy Rescued
Maharashtra Police Rescue: 31 Bulls Saved from Illegal Transport
Goa Police Records Significant Drop in Emergency Calls: A Testament to Enhanced Safety Measures
Timely Rescue Halts Child Marriage in Jammu and Kashmir
Tragic Loss in Jaipur: Four Drown in Pond During Rescue Attempt