'Red Alert in Assam: Battling Nature's Fury Amidst Torrential Rains'

A severe 'red alert' for torrential rains was declared across western and southern Assam on Friday, creating an 'abnormal situation' as unrelenting rainfall gripped the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to stay indoors amidst widespread waterlogging, especially in Guwahati.

Sarma emphasized the state government's preparedness to address possible emergencies as the downpour is expected to continue until Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall also affected neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, further complicating the situation in Assam's largest city, Guwahati.

Reports of power cuts affecting 9 lakh people, transformer shutdowns, and landslides in Guwahati underline the storm's impact. Public advisories and early leave allowances for government employees have been issued to ensure safety and manage transportation amidst the difficulties caused by nature's fury.