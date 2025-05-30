Left Menu

'Red Alert in Assam: Battling Nature's Fury Amidst Torrential Rains'

A 'red alert' for very heavy rain has been issued for western and southern Assam, causing abnormal situations with widespread waterlogging in major areas, especially Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the state's readiness to tackle the crisis, urging people to stay indoors to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:44 IST
'Red Alert in Assam: Battling Nature's Fury Amidst Torrential Rains'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe 'red alert' for torrential rains was declared across western and southern Assam on Friday, creating an 'abnormal situation' as unrelenting rainfall gripped the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to stay indoors amidst widespread waterlogging, especially in Guwahati.

Sarma emphasized the state government's preparedness to address possible emergencies as the downpour is expected to continue until Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall also affected neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, further complicating the situation in Assam's largest city, Guwahati.

Reports of power cuts affecting 9 lakh people, transformer shutdowns, and landslides in Guwahati underline the storm's impact. Public advisories and early leave allowances for government employees have been issued to ensure safety and manage transportation amidst the difficulties caused by nature's fury.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025