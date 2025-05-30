'Red Alert in Assam: Battling Nature's Fury Amidst Torrential Rains'
A 'red alert' for very heavy rain has been issued for western and southern Assam, causing abnormal situations with widespread waterlogging in major areas, especially Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the state's readiness to tackle the crisis, urging people to stay indoors to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
A severe 'red alert' for torrential rains was declared across western and southern Assam on Friday, creating an 'abnormal situation' as unrelenting rainfall gripped the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to stay indoors amidst widespread waterlogging, especially in Guwahati.
Sarma emphasized the state government's preparedness to address possible emergencies as the downpour is expected to continue until Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall also affected neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, further complicating the situation in Assam's largest city, Guwahati.
Reports of power cuts affecting 9 lakh people, transformer shutdowns, and landslides in Guwahati underline the storm's impact. Public advisories and early leave allowances for government employees have been issued to ensure safety and manage transportation amidst the difficulties caused by nature's fury.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Amid Tensions with Pakistan
Delhi Cabinet Launches Rs 1,400-Crore Chief Minister Development Fund
Guwahati Battles Waterlogging: Minister's Urgent Desiltation Inspections Underway
Honoring Valor: Haryana Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldier
Gehlot Criticizes Law and Order Under Chief Minister Sharma