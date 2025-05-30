Severe Storms Strike Central Kentucky, Claim One Life
Severe storms with potential tornadoes struck remote areas of Washington County, Kentucky, leaving one person dead and injuring seven. The storm led to the destruction of houses and road blockages due to fallen trees. Emergency services responded promptly, urging residents to stay indoors.
Severe storms hit remote areas in central Kentucky early Friday, leaving one individual dead and injuring seven others.
Washington County officials confirmed the destruction of two or three homes and road blockages caused by fallen trees. Judge-executive Timothy Graves expressed relief that the effects were confined to a remote location.
Governor Andy Beshear emphasized caution as additional severe weather was expected, while Washington County awaited tornado confirmation from the National Weather Service.
