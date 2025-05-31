Catastrophic Flooding in Nigeria’s Mokwa: A Call for Urgent Action

In the wake of tragic flooding in Nigeria's Mokwa town, the death toll has climbed to 151, with emergency services racing against time to locate more victims. The catastrophe has left 11 injured and displaced about 3,000 individuals as intense predawn rains battered the community on Thursday.

Apart from the considerable human toll, the flooding swept away two main roads and caused the collapse of two bridges. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has vowed to fast-track relief efforts, aiming to support those affected and mitigate further disaster. He announced mobilization of relief materials and the provision of temporary shelters.

Floods are recurrent in Nigeria during the wet season, compounded by climate change and erratic weather patterns. This event in Mokwa—an important agricultural hub—has reignited discussions on neglected flood-control infrastructure. Local leaders emphasize that urgent construction of such works is critical to prevent future tragedies.