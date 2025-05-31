Building Resilience: Animals in Disaster Preparedness
A monsoon preparedness workshop in Wayanad, Kerala, focused on boosting grassroots disaster resilience by including animal protection. Hosted by Humane World for Animals India and Kottathara village panchayat, the workshop educated volunteers on hazard mapping, animal first aid, and creating a trained network to respond during floods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A monsoon preparedness workshop was conducted in the flood-prone area of Kottathara in Wayanad district to enhance grassroots-level disaster resilience.
The event, led by Humane World for Animals India and Kottathara village panchayat, addressed the need for integrating animal protection into disaster risk reduction strategies following the devastating 2018 floods.
35 volunteers from Kudumbashree participated in expert-led sessions on preparedness, hazard mapping, animal first aid, and emergency evacuation techniques, highlighting the importance of community engagement in building resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Push to Safeguard Uttar Pradesh from Floods
Devastating Floods and Record Heat in Southern China
Bengaluru Battles Floods: Political Storms Stir amid Torrential Rain
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods
Australia Begins Clean-Up: Southeast Devastated by Deadly Floods