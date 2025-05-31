Left Menu

Building Resilience: Animals in Disaster Preparedness

A monsoon preparedness workshop in Wayanad, Kerala, focused on boosting grassroots disaster resilience by including animal protection. Hosted by Humane World for Animals India and Kottathara village panchayat, the workshop educated volunteers on hazard mapping, animal first aid, and creating a trained network to respond during floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:50 IST
Building Resilience: Animals in Disaster Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A monsoon preparedness workshop was conducted in the flood-prone area of Kottathara in Wayanad district to enhance grassroots-level disaster resilience.

The event, led by Humane World for Animals India and Kottathara village panchayat, addressed the need for integrating animal protection into disaster risk reduction strategies following the devastating 2018 floods.

35 volunteers from Kudumbashree participated in expert-led sessions on preparedness, hazard mapping, animal first aid, and emergency evacuation techniques, highlighting the importance of community engagement in building resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025