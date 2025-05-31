Building Resilience: Animals in Disaster Preparedness

A monsoon preparedness workshop was conducted in the flood-prone area of Kottathara in Wayanad district to enhance grassroots-level disaster resilience.

The event, led by Humane World for Animals India and Kottathara village panchayat, addressed the need for integrating animal protection into disaster risk reduction strategies following the devastating 2018 floods.

35 volunteers from Kudumbashree participated in expert-led sessions on preparedness, hazard mapping, animal first aid, and emergency evacuation techniques, highlighting the importance of community engagement in building resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)