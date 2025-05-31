Weather Update: Rajasthan's Heat Eased by Light Rain Showers
Light rain calmed Rajasthan's high temperatures, as a western disturbance signals more showers. Churu reached 43.6°C, with Jaisalmer at 42.7°C. Rainfall varied across regions, and no heat wave was reported. More thunderstorms expected from June 2 as temperatures stay below 45°C.
- Country:
- India
Rain showers brought relief to Rajasthan, as parts of the Jaipur division witnessed light precipitation on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur. While other areas remained dry, the temperature in Churu peaked at 43.6 degrees Celsius, with other regions like Jaisalmer and Bikaner not far behind.
Despite the sweltering conditions, the maximum temperature is forecasted to stay under 45 degrees Celsius for the coming days, thanks to an active western disturbance. The weather department predicts an onset of strong thunderstorms and more rainfall between June 2 and June 4.
Areas like Kishanganj in Baran recorded the highest rainfall at 21 mm yesterday, while Ajmer registered 17 mm in the last 24 hours. With widespread showers reported, Sirohi noted the state's lowest temperature at 22.1 degrees.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Showers Bring Relief Amid Widespread Rainfall Across India
Rainfall Brings Respite but Damages Loom Across Regions
Bengaluru's Rainfall Crisis: Companies Urged to Adopt Work-from-Home
Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues
Tragic Rainfall-Related Electrocutions in Bengaluru