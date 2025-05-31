Left Menu

Weather Update: Rajasthan's Heat Eased by Light Rain Showers

Light rain calmed Rajasthan's high temperatures, as a western disturbance signals more showers. Churu reached 43.6°C, with Jaisalmer at 42.7°C. Rainfall varied across regions, and no heat wave was reported. More thunderstorms expected from June 2 as temperatures stay below 45°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:40 IST
Rain showers brought relief to Rajasthan, as parts of the Jaipur division witnessed light precipitation on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur. While other areas remained dry, the temperature in Churu peaked at 43.6 degrees Celsius, with other regions like Jaisalmer and Bikaner not far behind.

Despite the sweltering conditions, the maximum temperature is forecasted to stay under 45 degrees Celsius for the coming days, thanks to an active western disturbance. The weather department predicts an onset of strong thunderstorms and more rainfall between June 2 and June 4.

Areas like Kishanganj in Baran recorded the highest rainfall at 21 mm yesterday, while Ajmer registered 17 mm in the last 24 hours. With widespread showers reported, Sirohi noted the state's lowest temperature at 22.1 degrees.

