Karnataka's Record Pre-Monsoon Deluge: Lives and Livelihoods at Stake
Karnataka faces unprecedented pre-monsoon rains in 2025, marking the highest in 125 years. 71 people died, prompting emergency compensation for victims. Rainfall far exceeded norms, causing widespread human, animal, and crop losses. Emergency response teams are deployed, anticipating above-normal South-West Monsoon rains, according to the India Meteorological Department.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is grappling with unprecedented pre-monsoon rainfall in 2025, marking the state's highest recorded rainfall in May over 125 years, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Tragically, 71 deaths have been reported due to extreme weather conditions, prompting emergency compensations from the government.
The state received 219 mm of rainfall in May, a dramatic 197% rise from the usual 74 mm. The pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 31 saw 286 mm of rain compared to the average 115 mm. The adverse weather resulted in fatalities from lightning strikes to landslides and has severely impacted infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock.
With five NDRF teams deployed and government agencies on alert, preparations are underway for the upcoming South-West Monsoon, which is expected to bring above-normal rainfall. The state's reservoirs have benefited from the surge, with noteworthy inflows filling up 35% of their capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
