Assam Floods: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc
The flood situation in Assam remained dire as 10 major rivers flowed above danger levels, affecting over 78,000 people in more than 15 districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised assistance. Road, rail, and ferry services were disrupted, with multiple agencies involved in relief operations.
The flood situation in Assam continued to remain dire on Sunday as more than 78,000 people were affected across over 15 districts due to rising water levels in 10 major rivers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with state officials, promising all possible assistance amid the natural disaster.
The Central Water Commission released an orange alert, with rivers like the Brahmaputra and Barak flowing above dangerous levels. As road and rail transport faced significant disruptions, ferry services were also suspended, adding to the chaos confronting Assam's residents.
With heavy downpours exacerbating the situation, agencies like NDRF, SDRF, and local police were engaged in rescue operations. Officials confirmed eight fatalities from floods and landslides, underlining the severity of this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
