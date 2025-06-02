Europe’s Balanced Race to Net-Zero: Ensuring Fairness in the Green Transition

In its quest to become climate-neutral by 2050, the European Union is facing a critical challenge: incorporating social equity into its industrial decarbonization efforts. As the race to net-zero intensifies, the absence of a solid social dimension threatens to undermine political support for essential climate policies.

Europe's core industries, such as steel and cement, are significant emitters, making the transition to greener practices particularly burdensome for dependent workers and communities. To manage this, the EU has adopted a 'just transition' approach intended to mitigate social inequality, though its primary instrument, the Just Transition Mechanism, has been criticized for its limitations.

For a genuinely equitable transition, experts call for a more holistic strategy, emphasizing the necessity of a 'social industrial deal' to bridge the current policy gaps. Such a deal would not only cater to coal regions but also encompass energy-intensive sectors and the automotive industry, ensuring that Europe moves toward a fairer green economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)