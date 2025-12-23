EU Eases Emission Rules to Retain Energy-Intensive Industries

The European Commission announced changes on Tuesday to permit more energy-intensive industries to receive financial compensation, addressing costs associated with adhering to EU emissions standards. The move is designed to prevent companies from relocating outside the EU.

Under mounting pressure from industries and some EU member states, the Commission has amended state aid rules. These amendments will enable member states to subsidize industries to balance the increased power expenses due to carbon pricing.

The revised guidelines aim to prevent carbon leakage by expanding the list of compensated industrial sectors to include new ones such as organic chemicals, ceramics, glass, and batteries. This expansion responds to rising emission costs that threaten more sectors with potential production relocation or import of carbon-intensive products.