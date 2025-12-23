Left Menu

EU Eases Emission Rules to Retain Energy-Intensive Industries

The European Commission has revised rules to allow more industries to receive compensation for complying with EU emissions regulations, aiming to prevent firms from relocating outside the bloc. Changes include loosening state aid rules and expanding the list of sectors eligible for compensation to counteract carbon leakage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission announced changes on Tuesday to permit more energy-intensive industries to receive financial compensation, addressing costs associated with adhering to EU emissions standards. The move is designed to prevent companies from relocating outside the EU.

Under mounting pressure from industries and some EU member states, the Commission has amended state aid rules. These amendments will enable member states to subsidize industries to balance the increased power expenses due to carbon pricing.

The revised guidelines aim to prevent carbon leakage by expanding the list of compensated industrial sectors to include new ones such as organic chemicals, ceramics, glass, and batteries. This expansion responds to rising emission costs that threaten more sectors with potential production relocation or import of carbon-intensive products.

