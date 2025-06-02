Left Menu

Monsoon Stalls After Early Arrival, Set to Revive June 11

India's monsoon, crucial for the economy and agriculture, has stalled after its earliest onset in 16 years. However, it is expected to pick up again by June 11, aided by a likely weather system in the Bay of Bengal. Farmers are waiting for more rain to plant their crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:46 IST
Monsoon Stalls After Early Arrival, Set to Revive June 11
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Monsoon rains over India have temporarily stalled following their earliest onset in 16 years, according to senior officials from the weather bureau. This development is crucial as the monsoon typically delivers nearly 70% of the rain that India's agriculture and water reserves depend on.

The monsoon, vital for the economy, supports nearly half of India's non-irrigated farmland with its June-September rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected to remain subdued for a short period before gaining strength around June 11-12, particularly benefiting northern regions.

A new weather system in the Bay of Bengal is set to aid the monsoon's revival and spread across northern India. Although the monsoon's early May 24 onset brought initial optimism, the current stall has led farmers to delay planting crucial summer crops such as soybean and cotton until sufficient rainfall resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025