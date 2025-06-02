Monsoon Stalls After Early Arrival, Set to Revive June 11
India's monsoon, crucial for the economy and agriculture, has stalled after its earliest onset in 16 years. However, it is expected to pick up again by June 11, aided by a likely weather system in the Bay of Bengal. Farmers are waiting for more rain to plant their crops.
Monsoon rains over India have temporarily stalled following their earliest onset in 16 years, according to senior officials from the weather bureau. This development is crucial as the monsoon typically delivers nearly 70% of the rain that India's agriculture and water reserves depend on.
The monsoon, vital for the economy, supports nearly half of India's non-irrigated farmland with its June-September rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected to remain subdued for a short period before gaining strength around June 11-12, particularly benefiting northern regions.
A new weather system in the Bay of Bengal is set to aid the monsoon's revival and spread across northern India. Although the monsoon's early May 24 onset brought initial optimism, the current stall has led farmers to delay planting crucial summer crops such as soybean and cotton until sufficient rainfall resumes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
