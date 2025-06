Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited Reports Rs 150+ Crores in Total Revenue in FY25

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of Strapping Tools and Seals, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H2 FY25: • Total Revenue: ₹87.24 Crores • EBITDA: ₹14.75 Crores • Profit After Tax: ₹6.16 Crores • Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹4.34 FY25: • Total Revenue: ₹151.08 Crores • EBITDA: ₹24.29 Crores • Profit After Tax: ₹11.60 Crores • Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹8.33 Packaging Contract Business Update (FY2024-25): • Packaging Contract Order Book: As of 29th May, FY2025-26, Krishca has secured ₹50.79 crore in confirmed orders for FY26 and ₹120.89 crore for the next three years, ensuring strong revenue visibility moving forward.

Key Packaging Contract Customers (as on date in FY2024-25): • SHYAM METALICS AND ENERGY LIMITED • SHYAM Steel & POWER LIMITED • VEDANTA LIMITED ALUMINIUM & POWER • JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.

• SAMBHV STEEL TUBES LIMITED • STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD • APL APOLLO BUILDING PRODUCT PVT LTD • REAL ISPAT AND POWER LTD • ELECTRO STEEL LIMITED (Vedanta Group) • Mivaan Steels Ltd (subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd) • JSPL Nalwa Special Steel Strip Complex Update (FY2024- 25): • The new Cold Rolling Complex project is progressing as per the original timeline, with major machinery orders completed. Factory construction is scheduled to begin in June 2025, with production expected to commence by Q4 of FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Bala Manikandan, Managing Director & Founder of Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited said, "H2 FY25 has been a defining period for Krishca Strapping Solutions, marked by strong execution and major strategic order wins. We have started our biggest packaging contract order with the APL Apollo Group from April 15th, 2025, with an approximate order value of ₹25 crore per annum.

We are pleased to have secured a ₹4.85 crore contract from Steel Authority of India Limited – Bokaro Steel Plant, valid up to April 6, 2025. This order from a prestigious public sector steel producer is a strong validation of our product quality, service consistency, and growing presence in India's core industrial sector.

Additionally, we are proud to have won two significant long-term contracts from ESL Steel Limited of the Vedanta Group. The first contract, valued at ₹47.36 crore over a 5-year period, and the second, worth ₹18.38 crore over a 3-year tenure, cover strapping, wrapping, and compactor services at ESL's Jharkhand facility. These contracts were awarded through a highly competitive reverse auction process, reflecting our ability to deliver mission-critical packaging About Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, Established in December 2017, we have quickly grown into one of India's leading manufacturer of high-tensile steel straps, strapping seals, and strapping tools, setting new standards in eco-friendly and efficient production. Our facility in Chennai remains the cornerstone of our operations, boasting a robust production capacity of 30,000 MT of steel straps and 120 million Nos strapping seals annually.

