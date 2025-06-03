NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over Rs 300 crore in Haryana

Realty firm NeoLiv has sold 263 plots for over Rs 300 crore in its residential project in Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based NeoLiv said it has sold all inventories in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over Rs 300 crore.

The project, spread across 19.46 acres, offered 263 plots for sale and had received 4 times interest.

''The overwhelming response to NeoLiv Grand Park reaffirms buyers' preference to place their trust in professionally driven and fund-backed real estate developers with a deep understanding of consumer preference, meticulous planning and high focus on delivering high-quality products,'' Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said.

NeoLiv, founded by Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with wealth management firm 360 ONE.

All NeoLiv projects are backed by a SEBI-regulated AIF Fund, ensuring financial security and timely project completion for customers.

