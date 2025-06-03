India's Shipbuilding Leaps Forward: GRSE and Norway's Kongsberg Forge Polar Research Partnership
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers of Kolkata has partnered with Norway's Kongsberg to construct India's first Polar Research Vessel. The collaboration, part of India's Make In India initiative, promises to enhance maritime research capabilities and includes opportunities for Norwegian investment in India's maritime sector.
In a significant move for India's shipbuilding industry, Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has partnered with Norway's Kongsberg to construct India's inaugural Polar Research Vessel (PRV).
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Oslo during an event attended by Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, marking a pivotal milestone for India's indigenously powered shipbuilding sector.
The partnership aims to boost India's ship construction capabilities while integrating the latest scientific equipment for enhanced maritime research. Highlighting India's intent to innovate and grow its maritime sector, Sonowal also encouraged Norwegian investment during a roundtable discussion with the Norwegian Shipowners' Association.
