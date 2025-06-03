Devastating Hailstorms Cause Tragedy in Bihar's Siwan District
At least seven people in Bihar's Siwan district lost their lives due to severe rain and hailstorms, which also caused extensive property damage. The Disaster Management Department has directed compensation for victims' families. In April, over 90 were killed by lightning and storms elsewhere in Bihar.
Severe rain and hailstorms claimed the lives of at least seven individuals in Bihar's Siwan district, as confirmed by the state's Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.
The adverse weather struck multiple areas, resulting in significant property damage and uprooting trees in regions like Barhariya, Basantpur, Lakri Nabiganj, and Gauraiya Kothi.
Amidst a backdrop of over 90 deaths from lightning and thunderstorms in April, the DMD is prioritizing compensation for the families of the latest victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
