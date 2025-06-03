Devastating Hailstorms Cause Tragedy in Bihar's Siwan District

Severe rain and hailstorms claimed the lives of at least seven individuals in Bihar's Siwan district, as confirmed by the state's Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

The adverse weather struck multiple areas, resulting in significant property damage and uprooting trees in regions like Barhariya, Basantpur, Lakri Nabiganj, and Gauraiya Kothi.

Amidst a backdrop of over 90 deaths from lightning and thunderstorms in April, the DMD is prioritizing compensation for the families of the latest victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)