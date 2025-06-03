Delhi's Bold New Plan: A Green Path to Cleaner Air

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ruled out a return to the Odd-Even scheme, citing public inconvenience. During a press conference unveiling the 2025-26 pollution action plan, Gupta responded to concerns by stressing the need for policy decisions that reflect the realities faced by the citizens of Delhi.

The Odd-Even traffic rule, previously implemented by the AAP government in 2016, regulated private vehicle movement based on license plate numbers. However, with the BJP's rise to power, the scheme was labeled too inconvenient for the public and was excluded from the new pollution action framework.

Instead, Delhi's new strategy 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar - Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar,' involves launching green transportation initiatives and scientific innovation. It includes deploying 2,300 electric autos, mist sprayer installations, and a campaign for planting 70 lakh saplings starting on World Environment Day, reflecting a commitment to a healthier capital through sustainable methods.