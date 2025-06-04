Left Menu

Delhi CM Vows Action Against Slum Demolition Rumors

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced firm action against those spreading rumors of slum demolitions. Assuring that no slums will be demolished without alternative housing, she emphasized the protection of street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Redevelopment and provision of essential services in slum areas are prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:14 IST
Delhi CM Vows Action Against Slum Demolition Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared that individuals spreading rumors about slum demolitions will face police action.

Speaking after a meeting on illegal demolitions, Gupta assured that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent housing to displaced residents. She emphasized that street vendors enrolled under the PM SVANidhi scheme would not be relocated.

The BJP government faces criticism from opposition parties over recent demolition activities in south Delhi. Gupta instructed officials to ensure essential services in slum areas, stressing redevelopment aimed at improving residents' quality of life.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025