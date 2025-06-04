Delhi CM Vows Action Against Slum Demolition Rumors
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced firm action against those spreading rumors of slum demolitions. Assuring that no slums will be demolished without alternative housing, she emphasized the protection of street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Redevelopment and provision of essential services in slum areas are prioritized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared that individuals spreading rumors about slum demolitions will face police action.
Speaking after a meeting on illegal demolitions, Gupta assured that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent housing to displaced residents. She emphasized that street vendors enrolled under the PM SVANidhi scheme would not be relocated.
The BJP government faces criticism from opposition parties over recent demolition activities in south Delhi. Gupta instructed officials to ensure essential services in slum areas, stressing redevelopment aimed at improving residents' quality of life.
Advertisement