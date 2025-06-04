Delhi CM Vows Action Against Slum Demolition Rumors

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared that individuals spreading rumors about slum demolitions will face police action.

Speaking after a meeting on illegal demolitions, Gupta assured that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent housing to displaced residents. She emphasized that street vendors enrolled under the PM SVANidhi scheme would not be relocated.

The BJP government faces criticism from opposition parties over recent demolition activities in south Delhi. Gupta instructed officials to ensure essential services in slum areas, stressing redevelopment aimed at improving residents' quality of life.