Inferno in Chhattisgarh: Market Blaze Leaves Destruction

A devastating fire erupted early Wednesday morning at Sanichari Bazar in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, leaving more than a dozen shops reduced to ashes, police report.

The blaze broke out around 3 am under City Kotwali police jurisdiction with no immediate casualties reported, according to SHO Vivek Pandey.

Firefighters were dispatched promptly upon alert, but not before 12 to 15 business establishments, including a godown, garment shops, and an eatery, were severely gutted. Preliminary assessments suggest a short-circuit as the cause, with investigations underway to determine the full extent of damages.