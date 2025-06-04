Inferno in Chhattisgarh: Market Blaze Leaves Destruction
A devastating fire broke out in Sanichari Bazar, Bilaspur, causing destruction to over a dozen shops. The incident, suspected to be triggered by a short-circuit, saw quick response from fire officials, but resulted in extensive damage. Investigations are ongoing to assess the full losses.
A devastating fire erupted early Wednesday morning at Sanichari Bazar in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, leaving more than a dozen shops reduced to ashes, police report.
The blaze broke out around 3 am under City Kotwali police jurisdiction with no immediate casualties reported, according to SHO Vivek Pandey.
Firefighters were dispatched promptly upon alert, but not before 12 to 15 business establishments, including a godown, garment shops, and an eatery, were severely gutted. Preliminary assessments suggest a short-circuit as the cause, with investigations underway to determine the full extent of damages.
