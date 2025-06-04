Left Menu

Inferno in Chhattisgarh: Market Blaze Leaves Destruction

A devastating fire broke out in Sanichari Bazar, Bilaspur, causing destruction to over a dozen shops. The incident, suspected to be triggered by a short-circuit, saw quick response from fire officials, but resulted in extensive damage. Investigations are ongoing to assess the full losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:02 IST
Inferno in Chhattisgarh: Market Blaze Leaves Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted early Wednesday morning at Sanichari Bazar in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, leaving more than a dozen shops reduced to ashes, police report.

The blaze broke out around 3 am under City Kotwali police jurisdiction with no immediate casualties reported, according to SHO Vivek Pandey.

Firefighters were dispatched promptly upon alert, but not before 12 to 15 business establishments, including a godown, garment shops, and an eatery, were severely gutted. Preliminary assessments suggest a short-circuit as the cause, with investigations underway to determine the full extent of damages.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025