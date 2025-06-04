Left Menu

100 Days of Progress: Delhi Government's Achievements Highlighted

With the Delhi government's completion of 100 days in office, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood announced significant achievements. These include the release of Rs 417 crore to Delhi University and other educational institutions, and Rs 700 crore allocated to improve urban shelters for the economically weaker sections.

The BJP-led government in Delhi, marking its 100th day in office, presented a comprehensive report card of its achievements. Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the administration's dedication to the welfare of the capital's residents, particularly in the sectors of education, housing, and urban development.

At a press conference, Sood, who manages portfolios such as education, home, power, and urban development, revealed the release of Rs 417 crore in grant-in-aid to 12 Delhi University colleges and other institutions. This funding aims to alleviate financial burdens faced by students from middle-class families, a commitment overlooked by previous administrations.

Sood further disclosed substantial investments in housing, highlighting the repair of 2,500 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and the allocation of Rs 700 crore to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). These efforts underscore the government's focus on enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

