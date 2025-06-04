Left Menu

91Springboard Expands Reach with Six New Co-working Centres

91Springboard has expanded by launching six new centres totaling 3,600 desks in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. This move aims to accommodate growing demand for flexible workspaces. The company now offers roughly 30,000 desks across various cities, reinforcing its role in the evolving co-working industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:20 IST
Co-working giant 91Springboard has strategically expanded its footprint by launching six new centres, offering around 3,600 additional desks in key cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. This expansion comes in response to the increasing demand for adaptable office solutions among corporates.

Adding over 1.7 lakh square feet to its portfolio, 91Springboard now operates close to 30,000 desks spanning over 1.5 million square feet across India. The company serves a diverse clientele, including entrepreneurs, freelancers, and mid-to-large enterprises, cementing its presence as a leader in the co-working arena.

Highlighting the essence of these new hubs, Sameer Singh, Chief Operating Officer at 91Springboard, described them as dynamic ecosystems fostering innovation and collaboration. As predicted by real estate consultant Vestian, flexible office space providers are poised to hold 20% of India's office stock by 2026.

