In a defiant display of resilience, 87-year-old Ana Mirta Sanchez led her fellow seniors in a dance session in Havana, undeterred by a weekday morning blackout. Despite the sweat and absence of power, the group maintained their spirits on the dance floor, showcasing the vitality within Cuba's elderly community.

The dance initiative, spearheaded by Lizt Alfonso, serves as a rare diversion for Cuba's older citizens amidst the country's economic challenges, which have resulted in shortages of basic necessities. "Power outages can't dim the joy we share here," Alfonso noted, speaking from his studio overlooking the Straits of Florida.

With Cuba recognized as the most aged nation in Latin America and the Caribbean, the program stands as a beacon of hope. As Havana resident Antonio Viart, 71, emphasized, maintaining engagement and quality of life is crucial in a society grappling with demographic shifts and increasing numbers of seniors.

