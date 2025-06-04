Mystery Animal Attack Sparks Massive Hunt in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, six people died following attacks by an unknown animal, suspected to be a rabid hyena. Forest and health officials are investigating, with lab results pending. A massive search operation has been initiated to capture the animal, and numerous victims remain under medical observation.
The recent deaths of six individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, due to attacks by an unidentified animal, have triggered an extensive search by the forest department. Officials revealed sightings of a potential hyena in the area, although conclusive evidence is still awaited.
The suspected rabid animal attacked residents sleeping outdoors in Limbai village on May 5. Despite prompt administration of anti-rabies vaccines, six individuals succumbed between late May and early June. The authorities are intensifying efforts to identify and capture the culprit.
A comprehensive search, involving 45 forest personnel over a 15-km radius, is underway. Meanwhile, medical and forensic authorities are analyzing samples to confirm rabies in the victims, with results expected soon.
