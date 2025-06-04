Tribunal Takes Action Against Hazardous Waste Burning in Aravalli Hills

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to investigate and address the dangerous practice of open waste burning in villages within the ecologically sensitive Aravalli Hills.

The action comes in response to a petition highlighting illegal operations in the Nuh district villages of Khori Kalan and Khori Khurd. The petition accuses unauthorized scrap-processing, drum-recycling, and tire pyrolysis units of openly burning waste and releasing hazardous emissions detrimental to public health and the environment.

On May 30, NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and member A Senthil Vel emphasized the need for a thorough ground survey to verify claims. The tribunal urged detailed complaints with comprehensive data to be filed for appropriate board action, promising to identify violators and implement corrective measures.