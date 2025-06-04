Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Chhattisgarh Ice Factory Claims Life

A fatal compressor blast in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district claimed the life of the ice factory owner and seriously injured a worker. The incident occurred at Subhash Ice Factory, causing a gas leakage. Authorities have begun an investigation following the tragic explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a compressor explosion at an ice factory in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, resulted in the death of the owner. The incident unfolded at Subhash Ice Factory, located in Bahidar Para.

The explosion, which occurred during the gas refilling process, also seriously injured a worker named Aman Patel. The police report indicated that the mishap led to a gas leak, heightening concerns in the vicinity.

Authorities acted swiftly, transporting the injured worker to a local hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes behind the fatal blast, with police having registered a case as they delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

