Outbreak Alert: ASF Hits Assam's Morigaon District

In a concerning development, African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have emerged in a village within Assam's Morigaon district, prompting the local administration to introduce stringent restrictions as of Wednesday.

Daponibari village in the Dharamtul area has been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The district authorities have delineated zones, with villages within a one-kilometer radius of Daponibari labeled as 'infected zones.' Meanwhile, those extending up to 10 kilometers fall under 'surveillance zones.'

Restrictions in the affected areas include a comprehensive ban on the transport of live pigs, pig feed, pork products, and any items possibly contaminated. The order prohibits moving potentially infected pigs out of the area and suspends any livestock-related events. Surveillance by authorities, including the forest department, will be stringent, ensuring compliance with these measures.