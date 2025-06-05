Ukraine's Stealth Drone Assault on Russian Warplanes Raises Global Tensions

U.S. officials have confirmed that Ukraine's recent drone assault targeted Russian airfields, successfully destroying around 10 warplanes and striking up to 20. This operation showcases Ukraine's military capability, with drones launching an attack codenamed "Spider's Web" from within Russian territory.

The significance of this attack is underscored by the geopolitical reverberations it has caused. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of a potential retaliatory response in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S., surprised by the raid, continues to assess the escalating conflict.

Additionally, the risk of escalation has intensified as strategic military assets were hit, complicating diplomatic efforts brokered by the U.S. to quell the conflict. Ukraine's decisive strike demonstrates its resilience in the face of sustained Russian aggression, highlighting ongoing tensions in this prolonged geopolitical crisis.